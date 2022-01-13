FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. North Providence/Johnston co-op, home , 7:00
Boys basketball: vs. Middletown, away, 7:00
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Mt. Pleasant, home, 7:00
Girls indoor track: at PCTA, 4:00
Boys indoor track: at PCTA, 4:00
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Plainfield, away, 6:00
Boys basketball: vs. Plainfield, home, 7:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls indoor track: at PCTA, 8:00
Boys indoor track: at PCTA, 8:00
Wrestling: at Griswold tournament, 10:00
Westerly High
Girls indoor track: at PCTA, 8:00
Boys indoor track: at PCTA, 8:00
Wrestling: at Daniel Giornet Memorial, Pelham, N.H., 10:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. Westbrook, away, 7:00
