FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 5:15
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, away, 3:30
Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Tiverton, home, noon.
Boys track: at St. Germaine Invitational, at West Warwick, 10:00
Girls track: at Mariner Invitational, at Narragansett, 10:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. West Warwick, home, 11:00
Boys track: at St. Germaine Invitational, at West Warwick, 10:00
Girls track: at Mariner Invitational, Narragansett, 10:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 11:00
Boys track: at Marty Roberts Invitational, Coginchaug, 10:00
Girls track: at Marty Roberts Invitational, Coginchaug, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 10:00
