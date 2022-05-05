FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 4:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 5:15

Boys volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Plainfield, away, 3:30

Boys tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:15

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Tiverton, home, noon.

Boys track: at St. Germaine Invitational, at West Warwick, 10:00

Girls track: at Mariner Invitational, at Narragansett, 10:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. West Warwick, home, 11:00

Boys track: at St. Germaine Invitational, at West Warwick, 10:00

Girls track: at Mariner Invitational, Narragansett, 10:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 11:00

Boys track: at Marty Roberts Invitational, Coginchaug, 10:00

Girls track: at Marty Roberts Invitational, Coginchaug, 10:00

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 10:00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.