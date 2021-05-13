FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys volleyball: Central, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. NFA, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:45
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, home, 4:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Cumberland, away, noon
Baseball: vs. Central, away, 3:45
Girls lacrosse: vs. Westerly, away, 3:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. North Kingstown, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Barrington, away, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Chariho, home, 3:30
Stonington High
Girls track: vs. Waterford, away, 2:00
Boys track: vs. Waterford, away, 2:00
Crew: vs. Simsbury, home, 8:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Putnam, away, 11:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.