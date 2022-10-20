FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, at CCRI, 4:00

Westerly High

Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00

Stonington High

Football: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30

Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, away, 6:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 6:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 5:15

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. North Smithfield/MSC, home, noon

Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 11:00

Westerly High

Football: vs. Woonsocket, away, 1:00

Girls cross country: invitational, at Goddard Park, Warwick, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country: invitational, at Goddard Park, Warwick, 9 a.m.

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. North Branford, home, 11:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 11:00

