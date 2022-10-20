FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, at CCRI, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Football: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30
Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, away, 6:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 6:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 5:15
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. North Smithfield/MSC, home, noon
Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 11:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Woonsocket, away, 1:00
Girls cross country: invitational, at Goddard Park, Warwick, 9 a.m.
Boys cross country: invitational, at Goddard Park, Warwick, 9 a.m.
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. North Branford, home, 11:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 11:00
