THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 4:15
Boys track: at Injury Fund, Conley Stadium, Providence, 4:00
Girls track: at Injury Fund, Conley Stadium, Providence, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Middletown, away, 5:15
Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00
Boys track: at Injury Fund, Conley Stadium, Providence, 4:00
Girls track: at Injury Fund, Conley Stadium, Providence, 4:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 3:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, away, 7:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Waterford, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Daniel Hand, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Johnston, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Rogers, away, 10:00
Boys volleyball: vs. East Providence, away, 5:00
