FRIDAY
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. East Windsor, away, Class S second round, 6:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Wrestling: New England championships, at Methuen, Mass., 10:00
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers and windy late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 6, 2020 @ 12:11 am
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: This school year The Westerly Sun will be selecting a high school Athlete of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending Feb. 29 are:
