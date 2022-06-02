FRIDAY

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Tiverton, Division II quarterfinals, home, 6:00

Stonington High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Lauralton Hall, Class S quarterfinals, home, 1:30

Girls tennis: Weston, Class M semifinals, home, 3:00

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Johnston, Division II quarterfinals, away, 1:00

Boys track: at state meet, Brown University, 12:45

Girls track: at state meet, Brown University, 12:45

Boys tennis: vs. East Providence, Division III finals, Brown University, noon

Westerly High

Boys track: at state meet, Brown University, 12:45

Girls track: at state meet, Brown University, 12:45

