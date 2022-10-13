FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. South Kingstown, home, 4:00
Boys soccer: vs. Wheeler School, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Football: vs. Cranston East, away, 6:30
Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:45
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45
Boys soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 3:30
Girls cross country: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., home, 3:30
Boys cross country: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., home, 3:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Windham, away, 4:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 10:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. NFA, home, 6:00
