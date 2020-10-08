FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Football: vs. Waterford, away, 6:15

Wheeler High

Boys cross country: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:30

Girls cross country: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:30

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:00

Field hockey: Cranston East, home, noon

Boys cross country: vs. Prout, at S. Kingstown, 10:00

Girls cross country: vs. Prout, at S. Kingstown, 10:00

Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, noon

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, noon

Girls soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 10:00

Boys cross country: Rogers, Toll Gate, home, 10:45

Girls cross country: Rogers, Toll Gate, home, 10:00

Girls tennis: vs. Toll Gate, home, 11:00

Stonington High

Boys soccer: Fitch, away, 10:00

Girls soccer: Fitch, home, 11:00

Field hockey: Waterford, away, 11:00

Boys cross country: vs. Fitch, at Haley Farm State Park, 10:00

Girls cross country: vs. Fitch, at Haley Farm State Park, 10:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. New London, away, 11:00.

Girls soccer: vs. Plainfield, home, 11:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Waterford, home, 11:30

