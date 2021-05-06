FRIDAY
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill Country Day, home, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Juanita Sanchez, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. New London, away, 4:00, 5:30
Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Killingly, home, 3:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Portsmouth, away, 4:30
Girls track: vs. KOC Relays, Providence, 9:00
Boys track: vs. KOC Relays, Providence, 9:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Portsmouth, home, 11:00
Girls track: vs. KOC Relays, Providence, 9:00
Boys track: vs. KOC Relays, Providence, 9:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. New London, home, 11:00, 12:30
Crew: vs. Guilford, home, TBA
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 2:00
Boys tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 2:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 11:00, 12:30
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, home, 11:00, 12:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.