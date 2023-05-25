FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, D-II quarterfinals, home, 4:15

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:15

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, Division III tournament, home, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Boys golf: vs. Tourtellotte, Wheeler, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Stonington, Tourtellotte, away, 3:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Old Lyme, Class S qualifying round, 2:45

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls track: at Mt. Pleasant Invitational, 10:00

Boys track: at Hendricken Invitational, 10:00

Westerly High

Girls track: at Mt. Pleasant Invitational, 10:00

Boys track: at Hendricken Invitational, 10:00

