FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, D-II quarterfinals, home, 4:15
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:15
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, Division III tournament, home, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys golf: vs. Tourtellotte, Wheeler, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Stonington, Tourtellotte, away, 3:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Old Lyme, Class S qualifying round, 2:45
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls track: at Mt. Pleasant Invitational, 10:00
Boys track: at Hendricken Invitational, 10:00
Westerly High
Girls track: at Mt. Pleasant Invitational, 10:00
Boys track: at Hendricken Invitational, 10:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.