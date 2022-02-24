FRIDAY
No events scheduled
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Wrestling: State meet, at PCTA, 9:00
Westerly High
Wrestling: State meet, at PCTA, 5:00
Stonington High
Gymnastics: at Class S meet, Jonathan Law, Milford, 5:00
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 10:02 pm
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2021-2022 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting High School Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending February 19th are as follows:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.