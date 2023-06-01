FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, D-II quarterfinals, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Johnston, home, D-II tournament, 5:00
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Canton, Class S quarterfinals, away, 5:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls track: state meet, at Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Boys track: state meet, at Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Boys tennis: vs. St. Raphael Academy, Division III championship, Slater Park, Pawtucket, 11:00
Westerly High
Girls track: state meet, at Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Boys track: state meet, at Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Stonington High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Weston, Class S quarterfinals, away, 3:00
