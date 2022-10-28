SATURDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, away, 6:00

Girls cross country: Class B meet, at Ponaganset, 2:00

Boys cross country: Class B meet, at Ponaganset, 1:00

Westerly High

Boys soccer: vs. Shea, away, 1:00

Girls cross country: Class C meet, at Ponaganset, 2:00

Boys cross country: Class C meet, at Ponaganset, 1:00

Stonington High

Girls cross country: Class SS meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, Conn., 12:55

Boys cross country: Class SS meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, Conn., 1:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Windham, away, 2:00

Girls cross country: Class S meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, 11:20

Boys cross country: Class S meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, 11:55

Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 11:30

SUNDAY

No events scheduled

