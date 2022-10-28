SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Tiverton, away, 6:00
Girls cross country: Class B meet, at Ponaganset, 2:00
Boys cross country: Class B meet, at Ponaganset, 1:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Shea, away, 1:00
Girls cross country: Class C meet, at Ponaganset, 2:00
Boys cross country: Class C meet, at Ponaganset, 1:00
Stonington High
Girls cross country: Class SS meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, Conn., 12:55
Boys cross country: Class SS meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, Conn., 1:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Windham, away, 2:00
Girls cross country: Class S meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, 11:20
Boys cross country: Class S meet, at Wickham Park, Manchester, 11:55
Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 11:30
SUNDAY
No events scheduled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.