FRIDAY

Chariho High

Boys basketball: vs. Tiverton, home, 7:30

Girls indoor track: at qualifying meet, PCTA, 5:30

Boys indoor track: qualifying meet, PCTA, 7:30

Westerly High

Girls basketball: vs. Shea, away, 6:00

Boys basketball: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 7:00

Girls indoor track: qualifying meet, at PCTA, 5:30

Boys indoor track: qualifying meet, at PCTA, 7:30

Stonington High

Boys basketball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 5:30

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls basketball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 3:00

Gymnastics: at regional championships, TBD.

Westerly High

Boys basketball: vs. Mt. Pleasant, away, Noon.

Gymnastics: Regional championships, at New Generations Gymnastics Academy, 3:00

Stonington High

Girls basketball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 6:00

