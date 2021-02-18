FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Tiverton, home, 7:30
Girls indoor track: at qualifying meet, PCTA, 5:30
Boys indoor track: qualifying meet, PCTA, 7:30
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Shea, away, 6:00
Boys basketball: vs. Rocky Hill, away, 7:00
Girls indoor track: qualifying meet, at PCTA, 5:30
Boys indoor track: qualifying meet, at PCTA, 7:30
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 5:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. East Greenwich, away, 3:00
Gymnastics: at regional championships, TBD.
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Mt. Pleasant, away, Noon.
Gymnastics: Regional championships, at New Generations Gymnastics Academy, 3:00
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 6:00
