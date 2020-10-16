FRIDAY
Chariho High
Westerly High
Stonington High
Football: Plainfield, home, 4:00
Boys cross country: vs. Waterford, away, 4:00
Girls cross country: vs. Waterford, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Boys cross country: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:30
Girls cross country: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Westerly, away, 4:15
Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 10:30
Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, at Westerly, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, at Westerly, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Westerly, home, noon.
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Chariho, home, 4:15
Girls soccer: vs. Prout, home, 1:00
Boys cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Chariho, home, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. North Kingstown, Chariho, home, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Chariho, away, noon
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Fitch, home, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 1:00
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Montville, home, 11:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Leyard, home, noon
