Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.