FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Westerly, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. North Smithfield, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Football: vs. Chariho, home, 7:00
Girls tennis: vs. Middletown, away, 3:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Fitch, away, 6:30
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Guilford, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Windham Tech, away, 5:30
Saturday
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, Josh Piver Tournament, away, 1:00
Boys soccer: vs. Fitch, Josh Piver Tournament, away, 5:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Stonington, Josh Piver Tournament, away, 3:00
Boys soccer: vs. Stonington, Josh Piver Tournament, away, 7:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Westerly, Josh Piver Tournament, home, 3:00
Boys soccer: vs. Westerly, home, Josh Piver Tournament, home, 7:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Putnam, home, 10:00
Boys soccer: vs. Norwich Tech, home, Noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.