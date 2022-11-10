FRIDAY
Westerly High
Football: vs. St. Raphael Academy, Division II semifinals, away, 2:00
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. East Hampton, Class S quarterfinal, away, 6:00
SATURDAY
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Toll Gate, Division III title game, Cranston Stadium, 5:00
Girls cross country: New England championships, at Ponaganset, 12:15
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Watertown-Sheehan winner, Class M quarterfinal, site TBD, 2:00
Boys cross country: New England championships, at Ponaganset, 11:30
