FRIDAY
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Classical, Division I quarterfinals, away, 7:00
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. SMSA, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. Old Lyme, home, 5:00
Boys basketball: vs. Griswold, away, 7:00
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 1:30
Boys indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 9:30
Gymnastics: State meet, at Rhode Island College, noon
Westerly High
Girls indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 1:30
Boys indoor track: State meet, at PCTA, 9:30
Boys swimming: Division II meet, at Rogers Williams University, 12:30
Wrestling: at Division II, Division III sectionals, at Coventry, 9:00
Gymnastics: State meet, at Rhode Island College, noon
Stonington High
Boys indoor track: State Open meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, noon
