THURSDAY
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:45
Field hockey: vs. Waterford, home, 6:45
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Griswold, home, 4:00
Girls soccer: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 5:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls tennis: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:00
Stonington High
Football: vs. Montville, away, 6:30
Wheeler High
Boys cross country: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:00
Girls cross country: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 5:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.