MONTVILLE — Caleb Williamson caught a pair of touchdown passes from Landon Husereau as the Westerly Senior youth football beat Waterford/Montville, 14-0, in a Southern New England Youth Football Conference game on Sunday.
The two combined on scoring plays of 28 and 55 yards in the first half. Defensive end Anthony Rodriguez also tackled a Waterford/Montville player in the end zone in the first quarter for a safety.
The game ended in the third quarter due to Waterford/Montville suffering too many injuries.
Westerly defensive tackle Jackson Nicholson had multiple tackles for a loss of yardage.
Westerly (1-2) will receive a forfeit next week because Ledyard does not have a Senior team this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
