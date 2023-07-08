GROTON — Mason Perkins singled home pinch-runner Tristan Main in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and the Stonington Senior League baseball team scored two more times in the inning for a 7-4 victory over Meriden Friday night at Fitch High School in their state tournament opener.
“It was a great game, back and forth till we got up in the seventh,” Stonington coach Neil Main said. “I credit our pitching to keep us in it.”
James Main walked and advanced to third on a throwing error before Perkins delivered for Stonington, the District 10 champion and three-time defending state champion.
Stonington scored three times in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead.
Maxwell Savin erased a 2-1 deficit with a two-run triple that put Stonington ahead 3-2.
Meriden, the District 5 champion, scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie things up at 4-4.
James Main picked up the win in relief, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings and striking out the final four batters to wrap up the victory.
Garret Linehan started for Stonington, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.
Linehan, Mason Perkins, Emerso Baltrukonis, Noah Klewin, Julian Rodriguez and James Main also had hits in the victory.
District 5 champion Meriden lost to Stonington in the decisive third game of last year’s state finals.
Stonington returns to the diamond today at 3 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s game between District 12 champion Plainfield and District 3 champion Watertown-Oakville.
If Stonington wins it would advance into Tuesday’s championship round at 6:30 p.m. needing one victory to win the state championship.
They would play Monday night at 6:30 p.m. with a loss.
Stonington won six consecutive games during an undefeated run in the District 10 tournament that saw them allow just four runs. Stonington defeated Mystic via forfeit earlier this week to win its fourth straight championship.
