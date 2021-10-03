Chimento Construction

Westerly National's 8-10 Chimento Construction team posted a 7-1-2 record in the fall ball regular season. Team members are front,from left, Isabella Greene, Gina Terenzio, Devin Longo, Liam Laflamme and Ronnie Sposato; middle, Ty Contino Ethan Westervelt, Anthony Chimento, Gavin Schwab and Grady Friend; back, coaches Ian Greene, Mark Contino, Dave Schwab, Britton Friend and Ron Sposato

The Westerly National Chimento Construction 8-10 AAA fall ball team finished the regular season with a 7-1-2 record. The league has two teams and will enter a single team into the league tournament that starts Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.