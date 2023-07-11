It was a walk-off victory Monday night for the Westerly National 10u baseball team.
Gavin Auth supplied the dramatics with a bases-loaded single that brought home Connor LaFlamme in the bottom of the seventh inning as Westerly advanced into the District 3 finals with a 6-5 victory over Coventry at the Trombino Sports Complex.
Westerly, which rallied from a 4-1 deficit after four innings, scored twice in the seventh to win it.
Jaxon Gwaltney (3 hits, 2 runs, RBI) tied things up at 5-5 on a RBI single. Later, Coventry opted to intentionally walk Cassius Arnold with runners on second and third and no outs to set the stage for Auth.
Auth hit a two-run double in the fifth that pulled Westerly within 4-3 and in the sixth Luke Phillips tied things up at 4-4 on a RBI double.
Jack Harvey picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run with three strikeouts ovver the final four innings.
Auth went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs while Connor LaFlamme scored two runs.
Vito Gynther, Kevin Lamb and Hudon Browne all played strong defensively in the victory.
Westerly had advanced into the winners bracket final against Coventry with victories over Warwick North (12-2) on June 30 and North Kingstown/Wickford (10-0) on July 6.
Coventry will now meet the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Warwick North and Warwick Cont/American on Thursday in the losers bracket final.
That winner will meet Westerly on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the championship round at a site to be determined. Westerly needs one victory to win the District 3 title.
If Westerly loses, a winner-take-all game will be played on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The District 3 champion will advance to the state tournament hosted by Lincoln Little League from July 22-30.
