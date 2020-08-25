STONINGTON — When Stonington High juniors Maddie Hamm, Mia Lewandowski and Grace Milne began talking about organizing a benefit tennis tournament, they had what they thought were pretty realistic expectations.
"When we were just talking, my personal goal was 60 players," Lewandowski said. "This is far exceeding the amount of people that I thought would join in. The registrations have really grown a lot."
Now the tournament, which will be known as the Stonington Open, has attracted 163 participants and there might even be a need for a waiting list.
The tournament will feature a number of divisions. Play starts Friday at noon at the Stonington High courts and continues Saturday and Sunday, starting each day at 8 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and help restore a JV girls tennis coaching position at Stonington High. Each beneficiary is expected to receive about $2,500 each.
"We thought, especially in these times, we really wanted to do our part and help out the community," Hamm said. "We knew a lot of families were facing a financial crisis. And we wanted to bring tennis back to our community."
The trio all played as freshmen for the highly successful Stonington girls program. Hamm finished with a 22-2 record and won the ECC singles championship. Lewandowski and Milne played third doubles, at which they posted a 10-3 record.
"Tennis has become a popular sport at our school. People can join and quickly learn how to play," Milne said. "We wanted 20 to 30 girls to have the opportunity."
The coronavirus pandemic canceled their sophomore seasons.
"Tennis became my main sport. I felt like I was part of a community and part off a team," said Milne, who is recovering from a broken ankle. "Then we were deprived of that. Even the bus rides to different places were an experience. Something like this can bring the community together and it shows how much tennis is a part of our community."
Hamm said there have been other benefits to bringing the event together.
"It was really sad to see our season not happen because I didn't get to hang out with best friends every day," Hamm said. "Now, I get to hang out with them."
In addition to registration fees from participants, businesses and individuals have made donations as sponsors.
They hope to make the event an annual one with different charitable beneficiaries each year.
"We are so thankful for everyone that is participating and for everyone that chose to sponsor," Hamm said. "We are just thankful this was able to happen."
