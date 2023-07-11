District 10 champion Stonington will begin its quest for a fourth consecutive state tournament title this week in the Section 2 tournament in South Windsor, Conn.
The three-teamfield also includes District 8 champion Somers and District 11 champion RHAM, who played Tuesday night in the tournament opener.
Stonington will face the winner between Somers and RHAM on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. while facing the loser of the opener Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
The championship game of the Sectional will be Friday at 5:45 p.m.
The Section 2 winner will advance to face the Section 1 winner in a best-of-three series for the state title at Windsor High School from July 20-22.
