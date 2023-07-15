ORANGE, Conn. — It was a split for the Stonington Junior League softball team on the opening day of the state tournament.
Stonington jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings and tacked on six runs in the fifth as the District 10 champions defeated Terryville/Plymouth, 13-1, in its first game Saturday at Robert F. Stankye Memorial Field at Old Tavern Road Park.
Sara Slitt and Shay Deary hit back-to-back doubles for Stonington in the third. And in the fifth, all six runs scored by Stonington came after the first two batters of the inning were retired.
Deary went 3-for-3 and scored two runs while Rhiann Walsh and Whitney Friend each scored two runs.
Stonington dropped into the losers' bracket with a 6-5 loss to District 5 champion Bristol in its second game of the day.
Friend had two hits and scored two runs for Stonington, which trailed 5-1 before scoring four times in the third to tie things up at 5-5.
Bristol broke the deadlock in the fifth inning and kept Stonington scoreless over the final two innings.
Stonington will meet Terryville/Plymouth today at 10 a.m. in the losers bracket final of the double-elimination tournament. The winner will advance to face Bristol in the championship round at 12:30 p.m.
If Stonington wins, the two teams will meet again on Monday at 6 p.m. for the state championship.
