NORTH STONINGTON - Wyatt Hayes was the top overall finisher while Sophie Zichichi won the women's division on Saturday at the Run the Village 5K.
Hayes, 16, finished in a time of 21:19 while Zichichi, 15, was third overall, 23:03.
The top 10 also included Trevor Scarchilli (second, 22:15), Mary Bernier (fourth, 24:34), Gerry Violette (fifth, 24:37), Jonathan Plucker (sixth, 24:50), Matthew Demaio (seventh, 24:52), Justin Graves (eighth, 25:44), Amy Bigelow (ninth, 25:48) and Bob Gralton (10th, 25:49).
Kylie Melia, 12, was first in the female 19-and-under division (12th overall, 26:34) while Jack Umphlett, 12, won the male 19-and-under division (23rd overall, 32:37).
There were 39 finishers overall in the race held at the North Stonington Grange. It honors the memory of Colburn Graves, a longtime resident of North Stonington and ardent runner. Graves died on Apr. 14, 2022.
- Rich Zalusky
