WESTERLY — A Mystic man topped the field in the Clamdigger 5-mile road race on Sunday.
James Shirvell completed the course in 27:04.9. This was the 40th year of the event, which is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
The race had been run 39 consecutive years until it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It begins and ends on Atlantic Avenue near the Westerly Town Beach.
Brandy LeClair of Groton was the first female runner across the line in a time of 30:33.4. LeClair was a standout distance runner at Fitch High, graduating in 2011.
Matthew Drummond (Brighton, Massachusetts) finished second in 28:02.4, and Adrian Massie (Newport) placed third (28:16.1).
Shara Bousquet of Westerly was the second female finisher, eighth overall (32:10.3), and Linda Spooner of Sturbridge, Massachusetts was third, 13th overall (34:00.6).
The next five local male runners were Nick Alge, Hopkinton, fifth (30:23.2); Jeffrey Vuono, Westerly, ninth (33:07.0); Matt Sweeney, Westerly, 10th (33:34.1); Jeff Anderson, Mystic, 11th (33:42.1); and Justin Pearce, North Stonington, 12th (33:58.1).
The next five local female finishers were Heather Alge, Hopkinton, 38th (41:04.1); Tracey Clark, Stonington, (47th, 42:34.7); Lori Iskander, Charlestown, 53rd (45:32.3); Kimberly Ohnemus, Westerly, 54th (45:48.5); and Lisa Watts, Westerly, 56th (45:52.7).
The race had 72 finishers.
In the 5K portion of the race, Keith McAteer and Kaya West, both of Westerly, established course records.
McAteer won the race in 16:20.3, while West was the top female finisher in 20:33, good for fifth overall.
Adam Janki of East Greenwich was second (17:31.3), and Tommy Bousquet of Westerly was third (18:14.1).
Laura Asbury of Ledyard was the second female runner across, placing sixth overall (21:08.3). Lucy Walker of Narragansett was eighth (21:15.6). Pawcatuck's Amy Arruda placed 13th (24:08.8).
The race had 46 finishers.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.