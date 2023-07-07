Shara and Tommy Bousquet, of Westerly, push strollers containing their children, Addy, 4, Molly, 1, and Haley, 6, as they near the finish of the 5k race. Shara was top female finisher in the 5K. Scores of area runners, young and old, took to the streets of Misquamicut despite the heat and humidity to run in the weekly Tom McCoy Fun Run on Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023. The fun run in its 48th year is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club takes place each summer Wednesday with the children's race at 6 p.m. followed by a 5K race. The series concludes Aug. 2nd. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
