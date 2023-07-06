STONINGTON — Jaxon Davis struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout to lead Stonington to a title-clinching victory over Ledyard in the best-2-of-3 District 10 Junior Little League Championship Series at the Stonington Little League complex on Wednesday.
The game was tight until the Stonington half of the fifth inning, when the team busted out for four runs. Cole Nichols knocked in a run with a single, then Davis, Joshua Post abd Wyatt Loughlean each drew bases-loaded walks to push the lead to 4-0.
In the first inning, Luke Dowrey staked Stonington to an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single.
Post, Nichols, Downey, Jack Lewis, Ben Thomas and Loughlean finished with a hit apiece, and Thomas and Jeremy Vetelino each stole two bases. Stonington didn't commit an error and turned a double play.
Peter Tweed took the loss for Ledyard, going four innings and giving up four runs (1 earned) on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.
Stonington won the first game of the series on Monday, 10-0. It now moves on to the Sectional tournament and will play its first game Monday at 5:45 p.m. against RHAM, the District 11 champions, at the South Windsor, Conn., Little League field.
R.I. Connie Mack
Chariho 3, East Greenwich 1
EAST GREENWICH — Chariho pitchers Adam Carpenter, (2 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts), Landon Sumner (1.1 IP, 1 K), Gavyn Pepler (1.2 IP, 3 Ks) and Alan Carpenter (2 IP, 5 Ks) combined to shut down East Greenwich's offense on Wednesday in a road win.
Sumner went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Peler added a hit and an RBI to pace Chariho's offense.
Tom McCoy Fun Run Series
WESTERLY — Jake Serra was the top male finisher in Wednesday's weekly Tom McCoy Fun Run 5K in a time of 16:34.
Matthew Walker came in second in 17:33, and Jonny Eckel was third in 17:57.
Shara Bousquet won the women's division in 21:08, with Erin Linehan just behind at 21:10. Kelsey Zator was third in 22:24.
In the kids' division (1/3-mile), Hudson Luke was first among boys in 2:02, Max Morrone was second in 2:09 and Tanner Mason was third in 2:13.
Caroline Leggett was the top girl in 2:23, followed by Lydia Liese (2:38) and Emilia Vetelino (2:38).
The series continues on Wednesday through Aug. 2.
— Corey Fyke
