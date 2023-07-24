LINCOLN — Westerly Little League 8-10 All-Star baseball coach Gerry Auth could only tip his cap to Cranston West for essentially beating his squad at its own game.
Cranston's ability to execute on bunt plays was the difference in a 5-3, comeback victory over Westerly Sunday in the Rhode Island 8-10 Division State Tournament winners bracket final. Westerly made two throwing errors on bunts that led to runs, including in a four-run fifth inning that saw Cranston erase a 3-1 deficit. In the bottom of the sixth, Cranston nailed a runner at third on a bunt to foil a potential bases-loaded, one-out situation and keep the score at 5-3.
Westerly will try to stay alive at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Cumberland at Lincoln, the host site for the tournament. The winner of Tuesday's game will need to beat Cranston West twice, starting in the championship round Thursday at Lincoln.
Auth has used bunts for either sacrifices or hits throughout tournament play.
"The difference in this game was that their bunt defense was better than ours," Auth said. "They got outs when we got the bunts down and we didn't get enough. They are a very good team with a similar style of play to us. They had two good pitchers who threw harder than anyone we've faced."
Still, Westerly had a solid chance to win this game and looked in good shape with Gavin Auth on the mound. He allowed just one run in the first four innings until his pitch count hit the limit of 75 with Westerly leading 3-1.
"The pitch count is part of the game," Auth said. "Getting a pitcher through six on 75 pitches is not a reality. We didn't make plays on some bunts, which gave them extra at bats and drove his pitch count up."
Westerly scored twice in the first to take an early lead. Gavin Auth's RBI single scored Jaxon Gwaltney. Luke Phillips' single scored Auth. A third run was thwarted when Jack Harvey was barely thrown out at home trying to advance from third base on a wild pitch.
Auth got help from Westerly's catchers. With the bases loaded in the second inning, Elijah Nelson made an acrobatic catch of a foul pop with two outs and the bases loaded to keep the score at 2-1.
In the Cranston half of the fourth, the visitors put runners on second and third with no outs, but the second Westerly catcher, Wesley Bicknell, picked the runner off third base for the first out before Auth got out of the frame unscathed.
Westerly upped the lead to 3-1 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Bicknell walked with two outs and scored on Phillips' double down the right-field line. Coach Auth, coaching third base, waved Bicknell in despite the relay basically being in the infield. The gamble paid off as the relay throw sailed over the catcher's head.
Cranston rallied with Auth off the mound. A walk and a bunt single set the stage for winning pitcher Nazlin Benson's two-run triple to right center. Kam Monahan singled in Benson and a bunt was thrown away to allow the fifth run to score for a 5-3 Cranston lead.
In Westerly's sixth, Vito Gynther and Gwaltney singled with one out. Cassius Arnold laid down a nice bunt, but reliever Brooklyn Bank bounced off the bunt and wheeled to fire a strike to third to barely get the force-out of the lead runner.
Bank pitched carefully and walked Auth to load the bases before Jack Harvey was retired on soft liner right at the second baseman.
"Their play in the sixth on the bunt was a big-time play," Auth said. "The throw was right on."
