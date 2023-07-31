It was a matter of inches.
That’s how close the Westerly National 10U All-Stars were to a walk-off victory Friday over two-time defending state champion Cranston West at Randy Hein Field in Lincoln to force a deciding game for the title.
Ethan Westervelt stood on second base with one out and Vito Gynther — the No. 11 batter in the continuous-order lineup — fell into an 0-2 count against Cranston West starting pitcher Kameron Monahan.
Gynther fouled off three consecutive pitches, with the final one making its way over the first baseman’s head.
“It landed about eight to 10 inches foul,” Westerly coach Gerry Auth said in a phone conversation on Saturday evening. “That was quite the at-bat.”
One that lasted 10 pitches — with Gynther working the count full.
Monahan won that battle with his ninth and final strikeout for the second out of the inning. It also was the last batter Monahan faced, as Gynther’s work at the plate brought the pitch count up to 78 — two pitches shy of the maximum limit.
It’s that kind of battle, that kind of competitiveness and grit from Westerly, which carried them through a remarkable postseason run.
The building blocks of that run were the result of a mantra ... one of those old adages that was in the thought process of the coaching staff while putting together the roster prior to the start of the District 3 tournament.
“We decided that we were going ‘all in,’” Auth said. “It was a serious undertaking. It meant having two practices, two or three times a week, where they were going to learn a whole lot about baseball.”
Westerly practiced in the rain. They practiced in the heat.
Those practices were going to prepare everyone for both the district and state tournaments.
Once the district tournament got underway with a 12-2 victory on the road over Warwick back on June 30, it was the start of good things to come.
That grit and that moxie showed in the winners bracket final against Coventry — with Westerly fighting back from a 4-1 deficit after four innings.
And down 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh at the Trombino Sports Complex on July 10, the team’s leaders — Jaxon Gwaltney and Gavin Auth rose to the occasion.
Gwaltney tied things up at 5-5 with a single and Auth — with the bases loaded and no outs — came through with a walk-off single that brought home Connor Laflamme.
“Those two — Jaxson and Gavin — were our clear leaders,” Gerry Auth said. “They both played up on a 12U AAU team (Shoreline Surfers) and have a lot of experience.
“Those experiences helped prepare them for this run.”
Westerly showed more grit after scoring 12 unanswered runs in a four-inning, 12-2 mercy rule victory over Coventry in the decisive game of the championship round after dropping a 10-3 decision one night earlier.
It was the first district title for Westerly National in over three decades.
“That was a realistic goal ... winning the district,” Gerry Auth said. “We all kind of knew we had a talented team. It felt good. It wasn’t completely unbelievable. We were all proud of that.”
Next came the unknown when Westerly joined Cranston West, Cumberland and Barrington in the state tournament.
Westerly survived its opener last Saturday with a 9-8 victory over Barrington and one night later lost to Cranston, 5-3, leaving the bases loaded to end the game.
A 5-1 win Tuesday over Cumberland followed, which sent Westerly into the championship round for another match-up against Cranston West.
Gavin Auth threw well — as he did in the earlier meeting — striking out nine and allowing two hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Once things headed to extras, it was small ball, defense and execution that ultimately was the final decider.
And what a run it was over the last month, culminating with a runner-up finish in the state to Cranston West, which is headed to the regionals for the third consecutive season.
“This was pretty impressive,” Gerry Auth said. “We knocked out a couple of very good teams. Talk about a pair of 10U teams battling and giving it everything they had and for it to be scoreless after six innings ... that was just a lot of fun to be part of.”
Indeed it was ... going all in.
