WEST WARWICK —Jack Kesner pitched a two-hitter and the Chariho Snapdragon Connie Mack baseball team advanced to the state finals with a 3-0 victory over West Warwick on Thursday at McCarthy Field.
The victory completed a two-game sweep for Chariho in the best-of-three semifinals. The team has swept all three of its playoff opponents — LaSalle, Cranston and West Warwick — to reach the championship round.
Kesner was threatened in the fourth inning, when West Warwick loaded the bases with two outs. But he escaped the jam with a strikeout to preserve the shutout.
Chariho's offense, meanwhile, was limited to just five hits. Alan Carpenter and Kyle McGovern each had RBIs, however, to give the Snapdragons all the runs they would need.
Chariho next faces the winner of the semifinal series between Hendricken and South Kingstown/Narragansett starting on Monday at McCarthy Field.
— Ken Sorensen
