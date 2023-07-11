Chariho will take on South Kingstown tonight in the District 3 winners bracket final at the Chariho Dow Complex.
Chariho defeated Exeter/West Greenwich (10-3) in its tournament opener on June 28 and topped Coventry, 6-4, in its second game on June 6.
If Chariho wins they will advance into the championship round of the double elimination tournament on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. If Chariho loses they would meet the winner of tonight’s game between Warwick Cont/American and Coventry Friday at 5:30 p.m.
And if a decisive game for the District 3 title is necessary, it will be played Monday at 5:30 p.m.
