STONINGTON — The Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior Little League All-Stars feature a 2020 state championship banner on the backstop of their regulation baseball diamond at the North Anguilla Road complex.
Another banner, one coming in 2021 this week, would carry greater significance to manager Matt Bergel.
"Last year because of the pandemic, only three leagues organized any play and entered the state tournament," Bergel said. "We were grateful to play at all, and we won the three-team round-robin. But this year, the tournament if for real."
The 14- to 16-year-old all-stars qualified for the states, blanking Plainfield/Sprague/Franklin/Canterbury/Chaplin, 10-0, Sunday in the State Section 2 championship The locals outscored Stafford and the Plainfield-area entry, 41-2, en route to a 3-0 record. They are 7-0 in tournament play, having swept through District 10 with four wins.
"This squad has good pitching and defense," Bergel said. "We have a few players with high school varsity experience. We've given up only three runs all the way through. We have a lot of players back from last year. Though it was a scaled-down tournament, we gained great experience playing under pressure. This year, the stakes are higher. Six districts held tournaments leading to the two state sectionals."
Pawcatuck/NS will host the state tourney in a best-of-three format against section 2 winner, Bristol, starting 5:30 Tuesday.
Game 2 is Wednesday with an if necessary contest Thursday. They have plenty of pitchers from which to choose and showcased three: Bradin Anderson, James Main and Sean Bergel, who combined to scatter four hits and strike out 10.
Anderson, who won a game for Wheeler High's varsity team, pitched the first three innings and allowed two hits. Main, who is entering his freshman year at Wheeler, got the win by fanning six in the fourth through sixth. Bergel, who played at Wheeler as a freshman, fired a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts.
"We have pitcher after pitcher to come in," Bergel said. "We have seven kids who can throw well. We've kept them fresh by using them three innings or so. We'll see what happens from here on in. It's impressive when you consider the majority of kids on this year's team are 15 years old, so they have another year in the league."
Kyle Kessler, an ECC Division II first-team infielder as a Wheeler freshman, jump-started the offense in the first inning with a hit He scored on Main's double. Main scored on Dylan Cimini's groundout for a 2-0 lead.
Kessler added an RBI single in the second to make it, 3-0. Plainfield lefty starter Nick Ryan kept the score down by picking off two runners.
Bergel's RBI single in the third upped the lead to 4-0. Main's two-run single in a three-run fourth cushioned the lead to 7-0.
Wyatt Verbridge homered over the 300-foot fence in left-center in the seventh to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Main had three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Verbridge doubled and homered. Kessler and Bergel each collected two hits in the winners' 11-hit attack.
"That's a good team," Plainfield manager Tim Bowman said. His team lost 13-1 to Pawcatuck/NS in round-robin play. "They dominated this sectional and look like they have deep pitching to make a run. I don't see many weaknesses there."
