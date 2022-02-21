WESTERLY — Matt Appleton scored 35 points and Malcolm Carey had 34 as Anderson Law Firm topped G&S Auto Sales, 130-93, in the Ocean Community YMCA 18-Plus Men's Basketball League on Feb. 13.
Appleton made 11 3-pointers for the winners. Davonta Valentine added 29 points, Zak Miazga had 13 and Tony Patterson 12.
Austin Cilley made 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points for G&S Auto. Other double-figure scorers were John Broccolo (23), Kyle Bemis 18 and Kervin Pierre 17.
Rios Barber Shop 82, Gervasini's Barber Shop 75
Bereket Janat scored 24 points and Jacee Hamelin finished with 17 as Rios Barber Shop earned the win.
Gian Avedisian added 16 points, Anthony Fry 15 and Christian Dean 10 for the winners.
Todd Morgan was the top scorer for Gervasini's with 24 points. Chas Morgan finished with 20 and Nico Serluca had 16.
Saucy Snipers 85, Visionary Services 78
Deante Bruton scored 23 for Saucy Snipers in the victory.
Devin Smith had 18 points, followed by Bobby Atkins (15) and Justin Bristol (13).
Donovan McClean was the top scorer for Visionary Services with 38 points. D.J. Exum had 21.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.