POND VIEW RACQUET CLUB JUNIOR LEAGUE RESULTS
Friday, Saturday
Flight 1
Derek Chen def. Gianna Ferraro, 8-6.
Nathan Gonzalez def. Robbie Wade, 10-4.
Cam Crook def. Joel Henry, 10-8.
Lily Tria def. Ryan Glenn, 10-3.
Fletcher King def. Alexa Clark, 10-1.
Flight 2
Maddie Gonzalez def. Mia Lewandowski, 8-6.
Chase Williams def. Misha Lewandowski, 8-7.
Grace Milne def. Kaleigh Pasell, 8-6.
Kylee Whelan def. Asher Henry, 8-6.
Flight 3
Camden Kelly def. Reese Montoya, 10-3.
Alex Rindell def. Marina Lewandowski, 10-3.
Elliot Roman def. Abigail Oxley, 10-6.
Ivy Cote def. Grace Levi, 10-1.
Flight 4
Zach Brandies def. Brock Crowley, 10-9.
Gwendolyn McGugan def. Marguerite Oxley, 10-9 (2).
Marc Macera def. Cole Capizzo, 9-7.
Flight 5
Aaron Fulling def. Avery Rindell, 10-9.
Marin Roman def. Rory Brayman, 10-1.
Yve Dodd def. Maddie Wilkenson, 10-9.
Keil Ullirch def. Dorothy Kearney, 10-7.
Grace Hall def. Jane Kearney, 9-3.
Claire Trombino def. Donnie Wagner, 10-3.
Mixed Flight
Amanda Lambert (2) def. Maya Bengston (3), 10-1.
Trajan Bea (4) def. Sam Brandies (5), 10-0.
Candice Zangari (3) def. Harris Krupp (4), 10-5.
Dominick Lombard (1) def. Hayes Goodman (2), 10-4.
