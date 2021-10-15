NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High won the first set, but lost the next three and fell to Norwich Tech, 3-1, in a nonleague girls volleyball game on Thursday.
Wheeler took the first set 25-17. Norwich Tech won the next three 26-24, 25-20 and 25-14.
Olivia Maine had six aces for the Lions.
Norwich Tech improved to 10-4 with the win. Wheeler dropped to 2-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
