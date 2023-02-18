NORTH STONINGTON — Skyler Morgan's putback with 27 seconds remaining proved to be the difference as Wheeler High held off Old Lyme, 37-36, on Friday to earn a spot in the Class S girls basketball state tournament.
It was Wheeler's final opportunity of the season to earn the berth. The Lions are now 7-13, but two of those games were in the ECC D-II tournament and do not count for state tournament qualification.
Wheeler is 6-12 in state tournament qualifying games. Teams must win 30% of those games to qualify.
"I think we've gotten a lot more confident offensively," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "I think we've figured out our strengths and worked on ball movement. We've played well as a team and we've had great leadership. It feels good to make it."
After Morgan's basket, Old Lyme had two shots, but missed on both.
Morgan led the team with 10 rebounds and four assists. Marissa Perkins finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Hayden Bresnan contributed eight points.
Old Lyme dropped to 1-19.
Wheeler will next play in the state tournament. Pairings will be announced later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.