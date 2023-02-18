PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High's girls basketball team is heading to the Mohegan Sun for the ECC Division II tournament championship game ... a possibility that seemed like a wish for much of this season.
Stonington ousted Lyman Memorial, 48-38, in the semifinals Saturday, looking largely unrecognizable from the squad that posted a 2-8 record in the season's first half.
The scouting report on Stonington was to rattle the backcourt with pressure defense, pack the middle of the lane defensively and watch the Bears misfire on their outside shots.
"At the beginning of the year we had lots, and lots and lots of turnovers, which kept our scoring down," Stonington coach Paulla Solar said. "We found ourselves with a 2-8 record where some would question, 'Where is the upside here?' But credit to the girls, they stuck with it and turned things around."
Today the Bears look like a different team, winning their seventh game in the last eight behind a 19-point effort by sophomore center Rory Risley and a standout backcourt performance.
The Bears (11-11) now find themselves with a ticket to the bright lights of Mohegan Sun Arena 6 p.m. Tuesday to play Windham as they seek their first ECC tourney title since beating NFA in 2008. Heather Buck, who later played at the University of Connecticut, had 25 points and 15 rebounds in that win.
"It is so exciting and such an opportunity for the girls," Solar said. "I've been in this 31 years and even I'm excited and still as nervous as anything. It is so cool."
Stonington lost 44-40 to Lyman on Jan. 3 during its slow start to the season with a starting unit of three sophomores and a key freshman off the bench.
Saturday's semifinal followed the same pattern as the Bulldogs (15-7) took leads of 16-11 after one quarter and 23-18 at halftime. The Bears got most of their production from Risley and forward Emily Obrey (10 points).
In the second half, guards MacKenzie Pettegrow, a senior, and freshman reserve Leah DePerry got into the flow. Pettegrow scored five of her nine points in the fourth quarter. DePerry converted a couple of steals into coast-to-coast layups, scoring eight of her 10 in the third quarter.
"We had to go to man-to-man defense because their 3-point shooters were hurting us," Solar said. "I'm old school. We don't get a lot of 3-pointers, which is OK because I'm old school and prefer to work the ball inside for higher-percentage shots."
Stonington worked the ball inside to the 6-foot Risley for a layup to break a 25-25 tie. The Bears defense stifled Lyman, and the Bears backcourt of Pettegrow and DePerry sparked an 18-10 run to give the Bears a 36-33 lead after three.
"I thought [DePerry] did a great job on [Jenny Lopez], who is a potential All-State player," Solar said. "The fact that she scored eight points in the third quarter is delightful."
A Risley 3-point play and an Obrey bucket gave Stonington a 41-33 lead. Lyman could not cut its deficit to fewer than five the rest of the way. Stonington held forward Phoebe Carpenter (12 points) to no points in the second half and Lopez (15 points) to two second-half points.
"Stonington did a good job handling the ball, and Paulla is a phenomenal coach," Lyman coach David Lopez said. "They made adjustments from the first time we played them. Their guards handled the ball and actually made us turn the ball over."
