PAWTUCKET — For the second straight week, Westerly High's football team could not muster enough offense to win its game.
Last week, Westerly managed just 36 yards through three quarters in a loss to Barrington. Friday night, the Bulldogs produced just 32 yards in the first half and lost to St. Raphael Academy, 34-14, in the Division II semifinals at Max Read Field.
"As everybody knows, in order for Westerly football to be successful we have to be able to establish the run, and I thought they shut that down a little bit in the first half," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "You have to be able to move the football. I thought they were tough up front defensively and they stopped the run."
St. Raphael (4-0) started the game with a bang — Kai Meerbott returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Meerbott went down the left hash mark for most of his run.
After that, Westerly was able to contain the Saints on their next two possessions. And the Bulldogs had put together two first downs on their first possession. It appeared Westerly might be able to play with the Saints.
But the game turned in the second quarter when St. Raphael scored on three straight possessions. The Bulldogs had just 12 yards in the period, giving the Saints superior field position.
Westerly's first drive of the second quarter gained just 4 yards and the ensuing punt — into a wind that was gusting in the 50 mph range — traveled only 12 yards.
St. Ray's took over at Westerly's 31-yard line, and Napoleon DeBarros scored nine plays later on a 5-yard run. The Saints converted a fourth-and-7 and a fourth-and-19 on the drive.
Westerly's next possession netted 5 yards, and the Saints took over at their own 47. Seven plays later, DeBarros scored his second TD on an 8-yard run as the Saints opened a 20-0 lead with 1:36 left in the half.
Westerly fumbled away the ensuing kickoff return, and the Saints gained possession at the Westerly 22. Three plays later, Saints quarterback Andre Gray scored on a 17-yard counter around right end.
Gray faked a handoff to a running back heading around left end. He then reversed field and went into the end zone untouched with 47 seconds left in the half to give the Saints a 27-0 lead.
Gray also scored on a 55-yard run on the Saints' first possession of the third quarter to push the lead to 34-0.
"They are a good football team and that's why they are going to the state championship," Dunbar said. "They have some players with potential to play at the next level."
St. Ray's will face Barrington, a 31-6 winner over Tolman in Friday's other semifinal, on May 9 at Cranston Stadium at 7 p.m. in the title game.
Westerly (2-2) added a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter. Lance Williams scored on a 3-yard run. Williams appeared to be stopped a few yards short of the goal line but he powered his way into the end zone for the score. His TD came with 4:51 left.
Wide receiver Luke Marley scored on a 10-yard run with 39 seconds left. Chad Mayne's second extra point of the game made it 34-14.
It was a bittersweet ending for the Bulldogs, but senior two-way lineman and captain Connor Martin was glad to get an opportunity to play this spring.
"It means a lot to be able to come out here with my brothers for one last time," he said. "It sucks we lost, but we did what we could. We all played as hard as we could, and they just came out victorious."
Dunbar was an All-State player at St. Raphael and was on the school's 2007 Division I championship team.
"It wasn’t weird. It’s been a long time and we didn’t play at this field when I was playing. We played at Pariseau Field, so it didn’t feel like home,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar was pleased with his first season with the Bulldogs.
"In a short season, we had to install a new offense. My mentality is colleges have spring ball and this was our spring ball to prepare for the fall," Dunbar said. "We have a lot of guys coming back. We only had seven seniors. I think we are going to be good in the fall."
