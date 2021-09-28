WESTERLY — Westerly High moved up a spot in the weekly Rhode Island sports media football poll.
The Bulldogs are tied with Shea for No. 10. Last week, Westerly was No. 11. Bishop Hendricken received all 11 first-place votes and remained No. 1.
La Salle Academy is No. 2, and Central No. 3. St. Raphael is the highest-ranked Division II team at No. 4.
Westerly travels to Mt. Hope on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
