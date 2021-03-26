PROVIDENCE — Another Providence College basketball player is on the move as coach Ed Cooley now has four open scholarships at his disposal in his quest to lead the Friars back to the NCAA Tournament.
Junior forward Jimmy Nichols is the latest Friar to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. The move was confirmed in a social media post that appeared Thursday at noon on the team’s Twitter account.
“Jimmy Nichols has made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Jimmy spent three years in Friartown and we appreciate that time,” Cooley said in a statement. “We wish him all the best as he proceeds forward with his career and life.”
Nichols follows fellow junior Kris Monroe and sophomore Greg Gantt as now-former Friars seeking a fresh start. In his PC career, Nichols started 27 of the 51 games he appeared in and averaged 3.7 points per game in 13.2 minutes.
In a statement that appeared on Nichols’ personal Instagram account, he wrote, “I appreciate Providence College for the opportunity to pursue my athletic and academic career the past three years. After talking with my family and thinking about my future, I feel that it is time to pursue my dreams elsewhere. I want to thank Coach Cooley and [assistant coach Jeff Battle] for believing in my ability and also the entire staff for being there for me. Forever grateful and forever a Friar.”
Nichols’ time with the Friars ended on a tough note. He missed the final nine games of the season with what the school said was a non-COVID-related medical condition. Earlier this month, Cooley confirmed that Nichols was dealing with an eye injury.
"He's extremely limited. He can't touch a basketball. He's lost a lot of weight, but he's in a good emotional space. He's doing well in the classroom,” said Cooley on March 2. “His eye is healing, although slowly. He's doing OK."
Nichols had started eight straight games for the Friars before seeing his season end prematurely. He registered a season-high 11 points in the Friars’ loss at Marquette on Jan. 12. On the season, Nichols shot 40% on 3-pointers and 86% from the free-throw line.
A South Carolina native who played with the Garner Road AAU program, Nichols selected PC over Miami and South Carolina. As a freshman in 2018-19, Nichols started 18 of 30 games before sitting out the final 25 games of the 2019-20 season with an injury.
