PROVIDENCE — The self-proclaimed luckiest college basketball team in America churned out another high-roller performance Sunday.
For the Providence Friars, waiting an extra day for a Top 25 matchup at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center proved well worth it. The veteran core that continues to earn hosannas from Ed Cooley came through down the stretch in a 65-63 win over a Marquette team that bid adieu to a seven-game winning streak that was kickstarted when the Golden Eagles walloped the Friars by 32 points earlier this month.
PC is now 7-0 in games decided by five points or less. In the eyes of Cooley, keep bringing it on as far as the national narrative that his team is being painted with. The coach referred to the “lucky” chatter after last Wednesday’s last-second win over Xavier and once again had reason to talk what some believe is the reason behind PC’s strong season to date.
“I just want to keep getting lucky and look forward to the next luck win. That’s all I want to do,” Cooley said.
There might have been some luck involved when Marquette’s Justin Lewis saw his follow-up attempt spin out with 1.7 seconds on the clock, a bid that would have forced overtime had it dropped.
Luck, however, had nothing to do with the seismic jolt that Nate Watson provided the 12,157 on hand with Providence down one. To say that Watson cleaned up a Noah Horchler miss would not provide total justice to what took place with 43 seconds left.
Grabbing the offensive rebound, Watson went right back up for a thunderous two-handed dunk that also included a foul on Marquette’s end. With the building in a state of utter delirium, Watson completed the three-point play to put the Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East) up a pair.
The Golden Eagles had a chance to tie when Lewis went to the free-throw line with 26.2 seconds remaining. He missed the first but made the second to make it a one-point game.
The Friars broke the press with the ball landing in the hands of one of their more reliable free-throw shooters. The light remained on for Marquette (15-7, 7-4 Big East) after Horchler went 1-for-2 but the Golden Eagles watched not one but two bids fall short coming out of a timeout with 14.8 seconds left.
Watson’s slam-and-free-throw sequence capped off a 17-point day where he went 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line. Horchler achieved double-double status (11 points, 10 rebounds) while Justin Minaya’s credibility as a threat on both ends of the court continued to grow. Once again, he took the opposing team’s top scorer and pretty much silenced him. Marquette’s Lewis finished with 13 points on 4 of 12 shooting.
Offensively, Minaya pumped in 14 points on 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. His biggest shot was a 3 that cut into a 51-46 lead for Marquette with eight minutes remaining.
One of the true catalysts down the stretch was PC guard Al Durham. After missing his first seven shots, Durham came on like gangbusters with a series of strong takes that helped keep the Friars in the picture.
Durham’s true stamp on what was an 11-point outing came when he tossed up a pair of alley-oop passes that proved spot-on with Watson. The first time, PC moved to within two , 53-51, after Durham connected with the big man. The next time the pair hooked up, Providence went ahead 57-56 with 3:31 left.
“Playing with Al … I feel like we all have chemistry,” Watson said. “I’m happy with how he’s adjusted to the program.”
Per Watson, the message was simple when Marquette built a nine-point lead with barely two minutes gone by in the second half.
“Let’s just sell out,” Watson said. “I told Noah to crash the glass because he’s one of the best rebounders in the Big East. The same thing with Justin. That’s what we did.”
Marquette’s vulnerability on the offensive glass helped fuel PC’s comeback. The Friars collected 14 offensive rebounds that resulted in a 22-1 advantage in second-chance points. Many times, the Golden Eagles were powerless to stop Watson or Horchler from pounding away.
“They did a heckuva job scoring off those offensive rebounds,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “It’s one thing if a team gets an offensive rebound and doesn’t score. Make them miss again and again. We didn’t do that.”
Despite committing 10 turnovers and largely looking out of sorts, the Friars managed to be within shouting distance at halftime (29-23).
“Providence did a good job staying connected throughout the game. We were never able to extend the lead as much as we wanted to,” Smart said.
The aforementioned nine-point lead that Marquette enjoyed was cut into when A.J. Reeves buried a 3 coming out of a timeout. Making his first appearance since the New Year’s Day win against DePaul that also saw him injure his finger, Reeves came off the bench and supplied two 3 for six points in 18 minutes.
“I love A.J. as a player and a person. I was thrilled to see him back,” said Watson.
Rim rattlers
The lead changed hands 10 times. There were also six occasions when the game was tied. … PC’s Jared Bynum supplied six assists. … There were a few noteworthy guests on hand at The Dunk Sunday with each one experiencing a different response upon being introduced. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Massachusetts native home for the offseason, received some boos. Conversely, Boston Celtics boss/former head coach Brad Stevens was the recipient of a warm hand.
