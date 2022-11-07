PROVIDENCE — The final salute to the 2021-22 Providence College team will take place before Tuesday’s season opener against Rider University.
At 6:15 p.m. — 15 minutes before the scheduled tip — a ceremony will take place featuring the raising of a banner to the roof of the Amica Mutual Pavilion. This will commemorate the program’s first Big East regular-season championship and deepest NCAA Tournament run since Bill Clinton was in the White House.
Even though Ed Cooley is turning over a new leaf regarding PC’s player mix, the carryover based off the accomplishments of last year’s group is still being felt months later.
“From going to the market, to my kid’s school, Friartown is everywhere. People are excited about all the sports, especially basketball,” PC athletic director Steve Napolillo said.
Napolillo’s words are hardly an exaggeration. The heights that Nate Watson, A.J. Reeves, Justin Minaya, and Al Durham soared to have proven to stretch beyond a Sweet 16 appearance, sold-out home crowds, and the student section belting out Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” at the top of their lungs.
They helped build this fervent wave of enthusiasm that if you’re Providence College, you cannot put a price tag on.
Name the category and PC has seen a full-blown increase. Let’s examine the impact of last year’s memorable ride beyond the ability to swish jump shots:
• Currently, the season-ticket base is north of 10,500. Applying context to how significant that figure is, capacity at the Amica Mutual Pavilion is listed at 12,410. It wasn’t too long ago when PC counted on roughly 8,000 season-ticket holders.
“Being able to go into this new year at 84% capacity, every game is going to be off the charts,” said Andrew Schoepfer, associate AD/ticketing and data analysis.
• In the early years of the Cooley era, the number of students who purchased season tickets was less than 600. Interest has piqued significantly with season ticket packages for current PC students selling out for the seventh straight year.
The dynamic surrounding when students locked in their seats has changed. Before, it was September and October. For the 2022-23 season, upperclassmen made a bold declaration regarding their intentions of cheering on the Friars at the downtown Providence venue before last spring’s final exams. The popularity, which resulted in a scarcity of availability, led to the creation of a lottery system for incoming freshmen — historically the biggest purchasers of Friar basketball season tickets.
“It’s a high-class problem to have, trying to figure out how to accommodate the interest of 2,000-2,500 when you have space for 1,500 [student season ticket holders, which is the cap],” Schoepfer said.
• Sales of PC Friar gear between January to March were up 538% (do not strain your eyes; that’s not a typo) over the previous high mark going back to 2016. Anything that said “Big East champions” was a hot seller. The pink pullovers that were worn during last season’s “Pink Out” game were quickly sold out.
“It was a very good March for us,” said Audrey Gunther, assistant AD / marketing & promotions.
• Providence College’s definition of out-of-market merchandise sales is anything outside of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Between January 2021 and January 2022, PC experienced a 52% increase in sales outside of the three aforementioned New England states.
“With so much demand for the brand, we’ve definitely been working with all our partners to make sure there’s more options for Friar gear,” Gunther said.
• Website traffic to friars.com was up 92% in February/March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The Instagram handle @pcathletics grew 33% between February and May.
Between November 2021 and April 2022, the PC men’s basketball Twitter account saw a 27.1% increase in new followers along with 21.8 million impressions and 2.65 million profile views. Over that same stretch, the team's Instagram account experienced a 46.8% increase in followers.
• Since July 1, which is when PC’s fiscal year starts, donations to the Friar Forever Athletic Fund are up $1 million compared to where the amount stood at this time last year. That increase does not include seat-licensing fees derived from ticket sales.
“Seeing PC in the Sweet 16 has helped re-ignite their pride in the program,” Kevin Connolly, senior assistant vice president/associate AD/external relations said.
The fact that Providence has been able to increase what’s going into the war chest of the Friar Forever Fund at a time when the NIL-influenced Friar Family Collective has emerged on the scene and created a second bucket for donations … the short answer is that contributors recognize what’s at stake when it comes to giving.
“They’re not picking one or the other. They’re still supporting the school at a high level and chipping in with the collective,” Connolly said.
• PC set an all-time record for the number of applicants through the Early Action program; the deadline was Nov. 1. A total of 8,559 applications were received for the Class of 2027 — a 26.2% increase over last year. Applications came from 43 states and include Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and 51 different countries.
In projections mapped out by the admissions staff for those looking to enroll in September 2023, PC is expected to receive an additional 4,300-4,600 applications by the college’s regular-decision deadline (Jan 15). This would project to a total applicant pool of between 12,500-13,000. If this happens, PC’s acceptance rate for the Class of 2027 would go down by at least 5% compared to the number of students for the Class of 2026 (school-record 1,158).
Raul Fonts — associate VP/dean of admission and financial aid — believes the enormous interest shown by perspective students is a combination of a few factors. The September unveiling of the new school of sursing and health sciences has helped cast a wider net. You also can’t discount the basketball fever and the goodwill that was in full bloom when high school kids and their parents went on campus tours.
“You had this incredible spirit that was on-campus. Now you take that 1,158 and you’ve got this incredible momentum builder that’s spreading all over the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest,” said Fonts.
There’s no denying the role that athletics plays in enrollment management. Isn’t that the school that has the Naismith National Coach of the Year? Didn’t national pundits keep beating the same tiresome drum when it came to proclaiming that last year’s Friars were lucky? Better go fill out that application.
“You start to connect the dots,” Fonts said.
As the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, there’s no question that Providence College has moved significantly up the food chain. There’s a distinct buzz, one that is noticeable to the players who were part of last year’s experience and will be counted upon to keep the good times rolling.
“A lot of people are excited to get to the first game. Every day, you hear something about Providence basketball regardless of where you go,” guard Jared Bynum said.
Added forward Ed Croswell, “There’s great energy surrounding the program in the community. Everyone is ready for us to get rolling.”
