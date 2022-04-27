NORTH STONINGTON — The 2021-22 winter season was quite the debut for a trio of Wheeler High cheerleaders.
After cheerleaders sat out all of last season because of the pandemic, sophomores Rose Tardiff and Alexa Cannady and freshman Hannah Wright competed for the first time and performed like experienced standouts. Tardiff made Class S All-State as a flier and joined Cannady, a flier, and Wright, a base, on the All-ECC Division IV team.
Wheeler coach Sheri Tardiff said the three talented newcomers blended well with the Lion veterans. At the ECC Championship Competition, Wheeler won the Colby Sousa Spirit Award.
"It was our team goal to win that prestigious award," Tardiff said. "We made signs for all of the ECC teams at the competition. We were picked at random to go first in the routine, which was nerve-wracking, but the team came through."
Rose Tardiff, daughter of coach Tardiff, made an immediate contribution. She combined a positive attitude with gymnastics ability from years of training at South County Movement, her mother said.
"Rose was humble and hard working," coach Tardiff said. "Her gymnastics skills were invaluable to her success. This was her first year competing in high school cheerleading. She was very aware that she was a younger member of the squad and respectful of the upperclassmen."
To make All-State, candidates must submit a three-minute video of a recommended routine to a panel of judges. There is a spirit portion and an athletic test in which a cheerleader must execute a single toe-touch jump and a double toe-touch pike.
"Competitors wear a white T-shirt and black shorts without a school name showing," Tardiff said. "The judging is very impartial. We submitted five videos, and Rose was selected."
Cannady impressed ECC judges with her attitude and style, Tardiff said.
"She has a lot of sass in a positive way," Tardiff said. "She is full of emotion."
Wright provided a solid base on pyramids.
"Hannah is very strong," Tardiff said. "She also has a lot of heart."
