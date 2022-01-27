WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Dorian White scored 23 points and Nate Cyr contributed 17 as Stonington High edged Windham, 75-73, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game Thursday night.
The game was tight throughout — Stonington trailed by two points at the half, 37-35, and was tied with the Whippets, 53-53, after three quarters.
Sam Montalto had 11 points and five steals for Stonington. Cam Hinchey and Wynn Hammond scored eight points each. Cyr led the team in rebounding with nine and also finished with six assists. Wynn Hammond had seven rebounds.
Travis Mongual led Windham (7-5, 1-3 ECC Division III) with 33 points.
Stonington, which has won four straight, moved to 8-3, 4-0. The Bears are scheduled to host Morgan on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
