WARWICK — Bishop Hendricken was perfect from the free-throw line and topped Westerly High, 58-46, in a Division I boys basketball game Monday night.
Westerly (13-5, 10-4 Division I) cut the Hendricken lead to six points in the fourth quarter with the ball, but was unable to score, coach Mike Gleason said.
The Bulldogs led in the second quarter before the Hawks closed the half strong to lead 30-24 at intermission.
"We were in some major foul trouble and we were too tentative on defense and they hurt us with offensive rebounds," Gleason said. "They went on like a 10-2 run to end the half. It was disappointing because we felt like we had outplayed them for most of the half yet we were behind."
Gleason added that a "big part of the game" was at the free-throw line: Hendricken was 20 for 20 from the stripe; Westerly, 3 of 8.
Dante Wilk led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Jackson Ogle finished with 12 and Ben Gorman added nine. Marcus Haik led the team in rebounds with five.
"Marcus did a good job on their best shooter, David Lynch, but Marcus got in foul trouble and we had to take him out. Lynch hit two big shots, including a 3-pointer, when Marcus wasn't in the game," Gleason said.
Hendricken (12-5, 11-4) has won 10 straight.
Westerly returns home on Wednesday to host Barrington at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.