NORTH STONINGTON — Windham scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and beat Wheeler High, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Monday.
The game was tied 1-1 before the Whippets had their key inning.
Sean Bergel was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Wheeler. Jon Anderson drove in Wheeler's other run.
Windham improved to 6-13. The loss ended the season for the Lions (6-12).
— Keith Kimberlin
